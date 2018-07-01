Duffy went 3-for-4 with two runs in a win over the Astros on Saturday.

Duffy put a capper on a terrific June with his 10th multi-hit effort of the month. The infielder slashed .340/.394/.490 over 109 plate appearances while also compiling 10 extra-base hits (seven doubles, one triple, two home runs). The 27-year-old continues to put up a career-best slash line and remains one of the Rays' most consistent offensive forces.