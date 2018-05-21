Duffy went 3-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

The hot-hitting infielder had gone 0-for-3 with two walks in his return from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury Saturday, so Sunday's effort was considerably more productive. Duffy is now hitting an impressive .358 in May and slashing .328/.365/.438 over 137 plate appearances overall, with all three components of his line representing career bests. The 27-year-old is accomplishing his stellar numbers despite a career-high 24.1 percent strikeout rate, as a seemingly unsustainable .426 BABIP has played a considerable role in his early success.