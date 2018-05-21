Rays' Matt Duffy: Raps out three hits Sunday
Duffy went 3-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.
The hot-hitting infielder had gone 0-for-3 with two walks in his return from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury Saturday, so Sunday's effort was considerably more productive. Duffy is now hitting an impressive .358 in May and slashing .328/.365/.438 over 137 plate appearances overall, with all three components of his line representing career bests. The 27-year-old is accomplishing his stellar numbers despite a career-high 24.1 percent strikeout rate, as a seemingly unsustainable .426 BABIP has played a considerable role in his early success.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start