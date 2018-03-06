Duffy (back) will start at third base and bat fifth in the Tampa Bay lineup in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Boston, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Duffy entered spring training at full strength after being sidelined for the entire 2017 season due to an injured heel, but appeared in only three Grapefruit League games before being shut down last week experiencing back spasms. The infielder downplayed the severity of the issue and was never expected to be sidelined for long, so his reentry into the lineup Tuesday should be taken as a sign that the back injury is no longer a concern. Duffy's track record on the health front provides pessimism about his ability to hold up for a full campaign, but the Rays seem content to deploy him as a full-time third baseman in 2018 while he remains healthy. He'll likely occupy a prominent spot in a Tampa Bay lineup that shipped out several key regulars earlier in the offseason.