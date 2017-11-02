Rays' Matt Duffy: Reinstated from 60-day DL
Duffy (heel) was reinstated from the disabled list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy wound up missing the entire 2017 season while dealing with various setbacks that stemmed from offseason surgery on his left heel. He was able to spend some time on the team's instructional league in September, and should be fully healthy by the time spring training rolls around.
