Rays' Matt Duffy: Remains out Friday
Duffy (hamstring) is not in the lineup against the Angels on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy will remain on the bench for a third straight game after suffering a hamstring injury during Tuesday's contest. In his place, Christian Arroyo will start at third base and bat eighth in the order.
