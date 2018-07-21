Duffy (back) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy was a late scratch Friday after experiencing back spasms on his way to the game, and it's unsurprising for the Rays to exercise some caution coming out of the All-Star break. It's unclear if 27-year-old will be available off the bench Saturday. Daniel Robertson will start at third base and bat second for Tampa Bay.