Duffy was designated for assignment by the Rays on Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Duffy was limited to 46 games as he endured an injury-plagued 2019, and he didn't perform well when healthy with a .252/.343/.327 slash line and one home run. The 28-year-old's lack of power (22 home runs in 452 career games) provides a significant limit on his value at third base.