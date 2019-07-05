Rays' Matt Duffy: Resumes rehab assignment
Duffy (hamstring) started at third base in the Gulf Coast League Rays' loss to the Gulf Coast League Orioles on Thursday and went 1-for-2 while playing five innings.
It was a positive return to action for Duffy overall, with Thursday marking his first time suiting up since May 24. The veteran infielder is expected to eventually move his rehab assignment up to High-A Charlotte and Triple-A Durham, as he continues his quest to still suit up for the Rays at some point in 2019. "He knows he has a little bit of a road ahead of him, but start getting his at-bats and see where that takes us," manager Kevin Cash said. "But he felt good going out and as he said, it's probably the best he has ever felt going to a rehab this season."
