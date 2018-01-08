Rays' Matt Duffy: Resumes running
Duffy recently resumed running on a track and has been attending therapy three days a week to ensure his left Achilles' tendon is healing as expected, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Projected to open last season as the Rays' starting shortstop, Duffy never logged a single at-bat in 2017 after suffering multiple setbacks with the Achilles and ultimately requiring his second surgery to address the injury. Though he'll need to prove in the spring that his health isn't a concern, Duffy is the frontrunner to secure a full-time role at third base heading into the upcoming campaign after the Rays traded franchise icon Evan Longoria to the Giants earlier in the offseason. With a career .281 average and some modest pop, Duffy could provide decent value in the later rounds of deeper mixed and AL-only drafts if he's able to steer clear of the injury setbacks for the bulk of the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Rays' Matt Duffy: Reinstated from 60-day DL•
-
Rays' Matt Duffy: Plays three innings in instructional league•
-
Rays' Matt Duffy: Slated for first instructional league action•
-
Rays' Matt Duffy: Believes he'll be ready for '18 campaign•
-
Rays' Matt Duffy: Ramps up activity Monday•
-
Rays' Matt Duffy: Continues limited in regimen•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...