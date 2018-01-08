Duffy recently resumed running on a track and has been attending therapy three days a week to ensure his left Achilles' tendon is healing as expected, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Projected to open last season as the Rays' starting shortstop, Duffy never logged a single at-bat in 2017 after suffering multiple setbacks with the Achilles and ultimately requiring his second surgery to address the injury. Though he'll need to prove in the spring that his health isn't a concern, Duffy is the frontrunner to secure a full-time role at third base heading into the upcoming campaign after the Rays traded franchise icon Evan Longoria to the Giants earlier in the offseason. With a career .281 average and some modest pop, Duffy could provide decent value in the later rounds of deeper mixed and AL-only drafts if he's able to steer clear of the injury setbacks for the bulk of the 2018 campaign.