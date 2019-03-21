Rays' Matt Duffy: Returns to action
Duffy (hamstring) will play for the first time since Feb. 28 in Thursday's spring game against the Braves, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Duffy has been bothered by a sore hamstring all spring and has been limited only to the lone game on the final day of February, but after taking three weeks to recover he is ready to get back on the field. It remains to be seen if he has enough time to get in shape for Opening Day, but if he avoids any setbacks there is still a chance he could be ready for the start of the regular season. Duffy will play third base and hit leadoff in Thursday's contest.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...