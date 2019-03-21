Duffy (hamstring) will play for the first time since Feb. 28 in Thursday's spring game against the Braves, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Duffy has been bothered by a sore hamstring all spring and has been limited only to the lone game on the final day of February, but after taking three weeks to recover he is ready to get back on the field. It remains to be seen if he has enough time to get in shape for Opening Day, but if he avoids any setbacks there is still a chance he could be ready for the start of the regular season. Duffy will play third base and hit leadoff in Thursday's contest.