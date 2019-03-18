Rays' Matt Duffy: Running again
Manager Kevin Cash confirmed that Duffy (hamstring) would run again Monday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
After experiencing no complications while fielding and taking batting practice Sunday, Duffy will get the green light to resume his running program. The third baseman noted that he ran at about 80 percent intensity Saturday and predicted that he would run close to 90 percent Monday, which Cash hopes will provide insight into whether Duffy will be ready to go for Opening Day. Cash previously said that Duffy won't necessarily need to return to action before the end of the Grapefruit League slate to confirm his availability for the start of the season.
