Duffy (hamstring) is scheduled to play a simulated game at High-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy was placed on the 10-day disabled list last week with a right hamstring strain, but it doesn't look as though he'll be in store for an extended absence. The third baseman came out of a workout Tuesday feeling fine and will ramp up his activity another level Wednesday. If all goes well during the simulated game, Duffy could stick with Charlotte or head to Triple-A Durham for a rehab game Thursday before returning from the DL when first eligible Friday or soon after.