Duffy was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's spring game due to soreness in his hamstring, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Duffy did not appear in a spring game before Thursday because of a hamstring injury, and it appears the setback remains an issue, as he is not feeling good enough to play despite taking Friday off. Duffy was set to lead off in a split-squad game Saturday, but Yandy Diaz will now occupy that role instead.