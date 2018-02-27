Duffy has been scratched from Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Christian Arroyo will step in to play third in place of Duffy, who was a late removal from the lineup for an undisclosed reason. The 27-year-old missed all of last season with a nagging heel injury, so the Rays could simply be playing it safe with him given how early on it is in camp, though it will definitely be a situation to keep an eye on. More specifics regarding why Duffy was scratched should become available following Tuesday's spring contest.