Rays' Matt Duffy: Scratched from spring game
Duffy has been scratched from Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Christian Arroyo will step in to play third in place of Duffy, who was a late removal from the lineup for an undisclosed reason. The 27-year-old missed all of last season with a nagging heel injury, so the Rays could simply be playing it safe with him given how early on it is in camp, though it will definitely be a situation to keep an eye on. More specifics regarding why Duffy was scratched should become available following Tuesday's spring contest.
More News
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper...