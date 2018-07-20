Rays' Matt Duffy: Scratched with back spasms
Duffy was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Marlins with back spasms, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy was also a late scratch in the final game before the All-Star break, though that was due to an ankle injury. Daniel Robertson will slide over to third base, with Adeiny Hechavarria coming into the lineup as a shortstop.
