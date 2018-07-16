Duffy (ankle) entered Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Twins in the top of the eighth inning as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-2 with an infield single, a stolen base and a run.

A late scratch as a starter, Duffy nevertheless was called on to hit for Mallex Smith in the eighth inning and promptly got on with an infield single. He then swiped second, a key development considering it helped put him in scoring position for Jesus Sucre's RBI double later in the frame. The fact that Duffy's ankle was healthy enough to get the green light on the bases is certainly encouraging, and it lends credence to the notion that he should be ready to resume his usual starting role coming out of the All-Star break.