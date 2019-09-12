Duffy went 1-for-1 with an RBI single, a sacrifice fly and two walks in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Duffy was a thorn in the side of Rangers pitching before eventually being pinch-run for by Johnny Davis in the seventh inning. The veteran infielder has seen spotty playing time in September, following a forgettable August during which he hit just .189. He's struggled to put good wood on the ball as well, as Duffy is still in search of his first home run of the season and has only five extra-base hits (all doubles) across 131 plate appearances.