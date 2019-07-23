Duffy (hamstring) was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Duffy will head straight for the starting lineup, batting fifth and playing third base. He's had a rough time so far this season, suffering multiple setbacks as he worked his way back from a hamstring issue that first popped up back in late February. In his latest rehab stint, though, he managed a strong .314/.342/.457 line over 10 games. The Rays have a number of relatively interchangeable infielders, making Duffy's exact role hard to predict, but he'll have less competition at third base in the immediate future with Yandy Diaz on the injured list with a foot contusion.

