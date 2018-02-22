Duffy (Achilles) is listed as the Rays' starting third baseman for the team's split-squad Grapefruit League game Friday against the Pirates, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

There haven't been any reports in the first week of spring training that Duffy has incurred any setbacks with his left Achilles' tendon, which sidelined him for the entire 2017 campaign while he recovered from a second surgery to address the injury. After Duffy was able to get in some at-bats during the Rays' fall instructional league without incident, it's not expected he'll face many limitations this spring as he aims to win an everyday role at third base. Duffy's history of foot issues may result in him abandoning the run game this season, but if he holds down a full-time gig, his solid contact skills could earn him a spot near the top of the Rays' order and make him an asset in both runs and batting average.