Rays' Matt Duffy: Set to resume rehab
Duffy (hamstring) felt good after running the bases Friday and plans to resume his minor-league rehab assignment Monday at High-A Charlotte, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy was pulled from his minor-league rehab assignment earlier this week as he was unable to move past about 85 percent effort due to the hamstring strain, but he has apparently progressed nicely over the last couple days. It's not currently clear how many rehab games the 28-year-old is expected to require before rejoining the Rays.
