Duffy (hamstring) was moved to the 60-day injured list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy will be bumped off the 40-man roster to make room for the acquisition of Travis d'Arnaud, who was traded to the Rays from the Dodgers on Friday. Duffy likely won't be ready to come off the injured list at least until the end of May, so this move appears to be simply procedural.

