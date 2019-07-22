Rays' Matt Duffy: Should be back Tuesday or Wednesday
General manager Erik Neander said Duffy (hamstring) would be activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
On the shelf all season while enduring multiple setbacks in his recovery from a left hamstring injury, Duffy finally reached the finish line in his recovery after wrapping up a seven-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham his weekend. During his time with the affiliate, Duffy went 9-for-27 with two extra-base hits and nine RBI while seeing action at both third base and shortstop. Neander noted that Duffy will be deployed primarily at third base in his first few contests back with the Rays, but the general manager ultimately envisions the 28-year-old seeing action at all four infield spots. One of the Rays' two utility men -- Joey Wendle and Mike Brosseau -- will likely lose his spot on the active roster once Duffy is reinstated.
