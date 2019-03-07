Duffy (hamstring) said he expects to rejoin the Rays' lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy ran the bases without any discomfort Wednesday and will do so again Thursday. If he's still feeling fine upon being re-examined Friday, Duffy should get the green light to play this weekend. Though the injury has limited his at-bats this spring, Duffy should be ready to handle a full-time role once the season arrives with Opening Day still three weeks away.