Rays' Matt Duffy: Should play Saturday
Duffy (hamstring) said he expects to rejoin the Rays' lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy ran the bases without any discomfort Wednesday and will do so again Thursday. If he's still feeling fine upon being re-examined Friday, Duffy should get the green light to play this weekend. Though the injury has limited his at-bats this spring, Duffy should be ready to handle a full-time role once the season arrives with Opening Day still three weeks away.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...