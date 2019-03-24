Duffy (hamstring) will be shut down from baseball activities for two weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It turns out Duffy is dealing with a back injury on top of the hamstring issue that has bothered him throughout spring. He'll open the season on the injured list, and this latest setback confirms his stay on the shelf will extend beyond the minimum 10 days. Look for Yandy Diaz, Daniel Robertson and Joey Wendle to cover the hot corner in his absence.

