Rays' Matt Duffy: Sidelined with hamstring issue
Duffy will miss a few days of spring training action after tweaking his hamstring, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear how the injury was incurred, but the team is confident the injury is minor. Duffy will likely miss the first few spring games before resuming his normal role as the Rays' starting third baseman once his hamstring stops acting up. In the meantime, Yandy Diaz may see a bit more time at the hot corner, allowing Ji-Man Choi to log some innings at first base to fill the void.
