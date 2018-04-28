Duffy (hamstring) hit out of the leadoff spot and went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts in a win over the Red Sox on Friday.

The versatile infielder returned to action following his 10-day disabled list stint and hit safely for the fifth straight game in the process. Duffy had gotten off to a solid start at the plate before the injury, a pace he'll look to maintain now that the oft-injured 27-year-old appears to be back to full health.