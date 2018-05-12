Duffy is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy, who went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in the first inning of the Rays' loss in Game 1, will take a seat for the nightcap after starting the last 10 games. The 27-year-old is slashing .309/.342/.409 with 31 strikeouts in 110 at-bats this season.