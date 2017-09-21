Rays' Matt Duffy: Slated for first instructional league action
Duffy (heel) will join the Rays' instructional league team Thursday and is scheduled to play his first game Monday in Bradenton, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy will thus take his first step toward eventually stepping on a major-league field next spring after missing all of the 2017 campaign. Following his instructional league tenure, he's scheduled to also put in time in winter ball, with both stints intended to thoroughly prepare him to participate in spring training without restrictions.
