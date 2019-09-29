Play

Duffy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Duffy finally went deep in the penultimate game of his truncated season, accounting for the only run of the day for the Rays in the process. The veteran is enjoying a strong month heading into Wednesday's American League Wild Card Game, with Saturday's multi-hit effort pushing his average during the month to .333.

More News
Our Latest Stories