Duffy is 1-for-12 with an RBI over the three games he's played since missing two contests against the Marlins last week with back spasms.

It's unknown if the issue is still affecting him to a degree, as offensive struggles have been a rarity for Duffy in what has been a stellar season. Despite the downturn over the last three games and a rather ordinary July overall (.254 average across 72 plate appearances), Duffy's .309 average and .363 on-base percentage on the season both qualify as career bests.