Rays' Matt Duffy: Slumping since return to lineup
Duffy is 1-for-12 with an RBI over the three games he's played since missing two contests against the Marlins last week with back spasms.
It's unknown if the issue is still affecting him to a degree, as offensive struggles have been a rarity for Duffy in what has been a stellar season. Despite the downturn over the last three games and a rather ordinary July overall (.254 average across 72 plate appearances), Duffy's .309 average and .363 on-base percentage on the season both qualify as career bests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...