Duffy went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in Thursday's 6-4 Opening Day victory over the Red Sox.

Duffy got the Rays' comeback from a 4-0 deficit started with his timely two-bagger in the eighth that plated Daniel Robertson. The oft-injured 27-year-old made it through spring without any notable health issues and did so in fine fashion, hitting .327 over 53 plate appearances. Slated for a healthy dose of leadoff work in 2018, Duffy could be poised for an above-average season in runs scored thanks to a solid group of hitters behind him.