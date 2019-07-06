Duffy (hamstring) started at third base in the Gulf Coast Rays' win over the Gulf Coast Braves on Friday and went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a run.

Duffy logged five innings in the field for the second consecutive night and was able to contribute offensively with his run-scoring two-bagger. The veteran is likely to only play another handful of games at most with the GCL club before moving his rehab assignment to High-A Charlotte, as per previous reports.