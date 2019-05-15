Rays' Matt Duffy: Solid in rehab game
Duffy (hamstring) went 1-for-2 with a walk in High-A Charlotte's win over Daytona on Monday.
Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports that bench coach Matt Quatraro and field coordinator Paul Hoover, who were both in attendance, had positive feedback to offer manager Kevin Cash on the rehabbing infielder. While there still isn't a definitive timetable for Duffy's return to the big-league club, Cash was encouraged by what he heard about Duffy's performance in game action. "He played well," Cash said. "They went down and watched him play. They said Duffy looked good; he got a base hit up the middle but not much action at third."
