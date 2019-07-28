Duffy will start at third base and bat sixth Sunday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays haven't hesitated to usher Duffy back into the mix after he returned from the 60-day injured list Tuesday. He'll make his fifth consecutive start Sunday and looks poised to serve as the Rays' primary third baseman until Yandy Diaz (foot) makes it back from the IL.