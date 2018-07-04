Rays' Matt Duffy: Stationed on bench Wednesday
Duffy is not in the lineup against Miami on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy will receive a standard day off after 11 straight starts, including a 2-for-6 showing during Tuesday's win. Joey Wendle will pick up a start at third base and bat fifth.
