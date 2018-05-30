Duffy went 3-for-4 with three singles and was caught stealing on his only attempt in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday.

While there were no extra-base hits in Duffy's tally Tuesday, he continues to enjoy a stellar month at the plate. The hot-hitting infielder's May average is up to .321 following the three-hit effort, his third multi-hit haul in the last five games. Finally healthy after injuries wiped out all of last season, Duffy is demonstrating a level of offensive proficiency reminiscent of his solid 2015 rookie campaign in San Francisco, when he slashed .295/.334/.428 over 149 games.