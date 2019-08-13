Duffy went 4-for-4 with three RBI from a pair of run-scoring singles and also drew a walk in a win over the Padres on Monday.

Duffy's perfect night at the plate pushed his average to .298 and served as his second multi-hit effort over the last three games. The veteran infielder is making good use of his opportunities after enduring another extended battle with nagging injuries, and with Yandy Diaz (foot) projected out for the remainder of the season, Duffy's playing time at third base should be locked in.