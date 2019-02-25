Manager Kevin Cash said there is no set date for Duffy's (hamstring) Grapefruit League debut, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cash noted that Duffy is "chomping at the bit" to play, but the team is playing it safe and taking it slow with the infielder given how early it is in camp. He's already been ruled out through Tuesday. Duffy's current injury doesn't appear to be overly concerning at this point, but his status will be worth monitoring throughout camp.