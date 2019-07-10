Duffy (hamstring), who's slated to move his rehab assignment to High-A Charlotte, remained with the Gulf Coast League Rays on Tuesday and went 0-for-3 while logging seven innings at third base against the GCL Red Sox.

The Rays apparently opted to leave Duffy with the GCL club for at least one more game, and he was able to encouragingly able to put in another seven innings in the field. The veteran infielder had last suited up for a game last Friday, so he received plenty of rest ahead of Tuesday's action.