Rays' Matt Duffy: Takes positive step
Duffy (hamstring) was able to run at approximately 70-percent speed Thursday without issue and could field grounders Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Duffy confirmed he was able to get through his workout without setbacks and proceeded to get some hitting work in afterwards. The goal is to get Duffy back into game action at some point next week, a step that would be preceded by live batting practices. Duffy confirms that he and the Rays are opting to take his recovery slower after he suffered a setback earlier in March, although he concedes he still may not be ready for Opening Day. However, even if Duffy isn't in uniform for the first game of the regular season, manager Kevin Cash confirms it won't be for lack of spring reps. "He doesn't have to have 50 at-bats," Cash said. "That's not a concern for us. I think if he clears himself healthy and gets out there enough where he's been tested, then he's fine."
