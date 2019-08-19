Duffy is not in Monday's lineup against the Mariners, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

While Duffy and Mike Brosseau are both right-handed, Brosseau has a more recent track record of crushing lefties, so he will get the start against southpaw Marco Gonzales. Duffy is hitting .260/.329/.312 with zero home runs and zero steals in 20 games this season.