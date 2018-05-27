Duffy is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.

Duffy has started each of the past seven games, so manager Kevin Cash decided it was an optimal time to rest the infielder in advance of the club's road trip that begins Monday. Duffy's move to the bench will open up third base for Christian Arroyo, who will serve as the Rays' No. 8 hitter in the series finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories