Rays' Matt Duffy: Takes seat Thursday
Duffy is out of Thursday's starting lineup against the Twins, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Duffy will get the day off after starting six straight games, going 6-for-24 with one extra-base hit and five walks over that span. Daniel Robertson will shift to the hot corner, with Joey Wendle getting the nod at second base.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart