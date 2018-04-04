Rays' Matt Duffy: Takes seat Wednesday
Duffy is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy will take a seat following a rough showing in the series opener Tuesday, when he went 0-for-5 and committed his second error of the season. Daniel Robertson will man third base in Duffy's stead.
