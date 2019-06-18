Duffy (hamstring) is scheduled to take batting practice and then get 4-to-5 at-bats in a simulated game Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Duffy was placed on the injured list at the beginning of the season due to a left hamstring strain, though he appears to be making steady progress after it was determined that he won't require surgery. A timetable for his return is still up in the air at this point, but the team should get a better idea on the next steps in his recovery process following Tuesday's activities.