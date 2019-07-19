Duffy (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured over the weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy has been rehabbing with Triple-A Durham throughout the week, but he appears to be nearing a return to action. He'll likely play at least one more game in the minors before being reevaluated and possibly reinstated for Tampa Bay's weekend series.

