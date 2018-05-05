Duffy went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday.

Duffy continues to produce from the top half of the order, as he's now 10-for-28 with two doubles and a run over his last six games. The hot-hitting third baseman has a trio of multi-hit games during that stretch, and his early production hints at a potential bounce back season after injuries wiped out all of 2017.