Rays' Matt Duffy: Three-hit night in win
Duffy went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday.
Duffy continues to produce from the top half of the order, as he's now 10-for-28 with two doubles and a run over his last six games. The hot-hitting third baseman has a trio of multi-hit games during that stretch, and his early production hints at a potential bounce back season after injuries wiped out all of 2017.
