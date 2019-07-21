Rays' Matt Duffy: To be activated next week
Duffy (hamstring) will be activated from the 60-day injured list at some point during the upcoming series against the Red Sox, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The Rays have a home series Monday through Wednesday against Boston, during which Duffy will make his return. He is hitting .263/.358/.439 with two home runs and a 7:6 K:BB in 57 at-bats during his rehab assignment. Duffy will likely occupy a reserve role once healthy.
