Rays' Matt Duffy: To be limited to infield in return
Duffy (hamstring), who could be activated by the end of the weekend, will likely just play shortstop and third base for the remainder of the season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Back in spring, the Rays had speculated Duffy could play some outfield in 2019, but that was prior to the injury bug striking him. At this point, the team is much more prone to keeping Duffy at the two positions he's most comfortable in. With Yandy Diaz and Willy Adames both having solid seasons at the hot corner and shortstop, respectively, it remains to be seen how playing time will be distributed among the trio once Duffy is activated.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal