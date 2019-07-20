Duffy (hamstring), who could be activated by the end of the weekend, will likely just play shortstop and third base for the remainder of the season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Back in spring, the Rays had speculated Duffy could play some outfield in 2019, but that was prior to the injury bug striking him. At this point, the team is much more prone to keeping Duffy at the two positions he's most comfortable in. With Yandy Diaz and Willy Adames both having solid seasons at the hot corner and shortstop, respectively, it remains to be seen how playing time will be distributed among the trio once Duffy is activated.