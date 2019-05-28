Rays' Matt Duffy: To be reevaluated soon
Duffy, whose rehab has been paused after he felt tightness in his left hamstring during a rehab game with Triple-A Durham last Wednesday, will be evaluated "over the next few weeks", Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The veteran infielder's latest setback unsurprisingly left him very frustrated, considering it appeared Duffy was just a handful of rehab games away from finally making his 2019 majors debut. For the moment, it appears it's several steps back for Duffy, and a return around the All-Star break could well be the likeliest best-case scenario.
